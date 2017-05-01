Pottawattamie County, Iowa deputy dies in incident at jail

One of the deputies shot at the Pottawattamie County, Iowa Jail has died due to his injuries.

According to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's office, two deputies were shot by the suspect who was escaping custody Monday morning.

The deputy's identity is not currently being released pending notification of his family.

The other deputy who suffered a gunshot wound is listed as in stable condition.

Wesley Correa, 22, was taken into custody following a carjacking and pursuit that crossed state lines into Nebraska. The pursuit came to an end when Correa reportedly crashed near I-480 and Cuming Street. He was taken into custody without incident.

Here is a press release in regards to the tragic and unfortunate incident at the Pottawattamie County Jail this morning.

Deepest condolences @PottCoSheriff on the loss of your Deputy. Praying for the family and all members @PottCoSheriff

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff is expected to hold a news conference at 4:30 pm on Monday.



