Pottawattamie County, Iowa deputy dies in incident at jail - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Pottawattamie County, Iowa deputy dies in incident at jail

Posted:
Courtesy: WOWT 6 News Courtesy: WOWT 6 News
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) -

One of the deputies shot at the Pottawattamie County, Iowa Jail has died due to his injuries.

According to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's office, two deputies were shot by the suspect who was escaping custody Monday morning.

The deputy's identity is not currently being released pending notification of his family.

The other deputy who suffered a gunshot wound is listed as in stable condition.

Wesley Correa, 22, was taken into custody following a carjacking and pursuit that crossed state lines into Nebraska. The pursuit came to an end when Correa reportedly crashed near I-480 and Cuming Street. He was taken into custody without incident. 

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff is expected to hold a news conference at 4:30 pm on Monday. 

See more from WOWT 6 News here: http://www.wowt.com/content/news/Pottawattamie-County-deputy-dies-in-incident-at-jail-420922233.html

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.