POLICE: Student charged after posting social threat involving Spencer Schools

The Spencer Police Chief Mark Warburton said on April 30 at 3:50 p.m. the Spencer Police Department was contacted in reference to a threat posted by a student on social media involving Spencer Schools.

Chief Warburton said officers investigated this complaint and in doing so, searched the student's home.

Spencer Police were able to determine that the student did not have the means to carry out the threats previously posted.

Spencer Police then charged the juvenile with Threats of Terrorism, a class D felony and released the student back into the parents' custody.