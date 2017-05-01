Tax deadline for filing Iowa Income Taxes extended to May 1st

If you haven't filed your Iowa income taxes yet the deadline's almost here.

"People need to have their returns filed by 11:59 p.m. in order to not have interest or penalty added on to what is already due," said Victoria Daniels, Spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Revenue.

Usually taxes are filed by April 30. But. because the deadline fell on a Sunday the deadline was extended to May 1.

The State of Iowa does have until June 1st to send out tax refunds and if they don't make the deadline they will pay interest on the money due to you.

For more information on Iowa Income Taxes click here.