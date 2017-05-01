US Swimming Trials to return to Omaha in 2020

The U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials will return to Omaha for the fourth consecutive occasion in 2020, USA Swimming, the United States Olympic Committee and the Omaha Sports Commission announced Monday.

The 2020 Olympic Trials, scheduled for June 21-28, will serve as the sole selection meet for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team, which will represent Team USA in the pool competition in Tokyo, Japan. The Trials competition will again be held at the state-of-the-art CenturyLink Center Omaha.

The USA Swimming Board of the Directors approved the selection of Omaha as host city during its meeting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last weekend. “Bringing the Olympic Trials back to Omaha has always been our priority, as the city of Omaha, the Omaha Sports Commission and the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority have worked diligently to make this arguably the best swimming event in the world and one of the premier events in all of sports,” USA Swimming Interim Chief Executive Officer Mike Unger said.

The 2016 Olympic Trials eclipsed all previous attendance marks with nearly 200,000 spectators across 15 sold-out sessions. More than 36 million television viewers watched live primetime coverage from the eight nights of Trials on NBC, and the event generated more than $74 million in economic impact for the city of Omaha.

Last summer’s Trials featured a number of memorable performances, highlighted by Michael Phelps clinching a spot on his fifth U.S. Olympic Team and Katie Ledecky winning Trials titles in three freestyle events. Team USA went on to win 33 total medals, 16 of them gold, at the Olympic Games Rio 2016.