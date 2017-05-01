Croston says New England is 'familiar territory'

The Iowa Hawkeyes and New England Patriots have a tight relationship. Coaches Kirk Ferentz and Bill Belichick have the same agent, Neil Cornrich, who has also represents former Hawkeye players and coaches like Dallas Clark, Bob Stoops and Brandon Scherff.

Cornrich is also the agent for Sgt. Bluff-Luton grad Cole Croston, who signed a free agent deal with the Patriots. Croston had 18 career starts for the Hawkeyes, but injuries limited him to just eight games last season but was named to the All-Big Ten third team.

At 315 pounds, he had a 32-inch vertical jump at his pro day, which would have led all offensive lineman at the combine. New England is a comfortable place for him to be.

"I had worked out with them before, and some of their schemes and offensive schemes are kind of the same thing that we have at Iowa," said Croston. "So it's kind of familiar territory. They're a developmental program, which is exactly what Iowa is. That's what I need, is to develop. I thought it was an extremely great opportunity."

Cole's father Dave, was a third round pick of the Packers in 1987.