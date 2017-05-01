Norfolk's Larson signs with South Dakota track & field program

The Norfolk Panthers have another Division I signee. Senior Travis Larson signed a national letter of intent on Monday to run track for the University of South Dakota. Larson said signing with the Coyotes was an easy decision.

"I liked everything about it," said Larson. "I like the coaches. I like the brand new facilities. They have a really successful track program."

Larson is among the top high-jumpers in the state of Nebraska, having cleared 6'7" twice this season. But he says he wants to go higher.

"The school record is 6'9 1/4. That's the mark I've been shooting for. We have three meets left and that's the mark."

Larson is the third division I signee for Norfolk this year. Lane McCallum will be playing football at Air Force and Logan Strom signed with UC-Davis in basketball.