UPDATE: Attorneys file motion to dismiss case against Chris Soules

Posted:
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -

The attorneys representing Chris Soules filed a motion to have the charge against him dropped, Monday morning.

Soules, who became well known for starring in "The Bachelor," was involved in a deadly crash last Monday night in Buchanan County.

Investigators say his truck ran into the back of a tractor, driven by Kenny Mosher. 

Mosher was killed.

Soules was then charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash.    

Attorneys for Soules say the charges against him aren't warranted because Soules called 9-1-1... 

They say he followed state law -- and offered quote "reasonable assistance at the crash scene"

Despite that, Soules has a preliminary hearing set for may 9th.

