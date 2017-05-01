UPDATE: Attorneys file motion to dismiss case against Chris Soules

The attorneys representing Chris Soules filed a motion to have the charge against him dropped, Monday morning.

Soules, who became well known for starring in "The Bachelor," was involved in a deadly crash last Monday night in Buchanan County.

Investigators say his truck ran into the back of a tractor, driven by Kenny Mosher.

Mosher was killed.

Soules was then charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Attorneys for Soules say the charges against him aren't warranted because Soules called 9-1-1...

They say he followed state law -- and offered quote "reasonable assistance at the crash scene"

Despite that, Soules has a preliminary hearing set for may 9th.