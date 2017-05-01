UPDATE: Attorneys file motion to dismiss case against Chris Soules

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -
The attorneys representing Chris Soules filed a motion to have the charge against him dropped, Monday morning.
Soules, who became well known for starring in "The Bachelor," was involved in a deadly crash last Monday night in Buchanan County.
Investigators say his truck ran into the back of a tractor, driven by Kenny Mosher.
Mosher was killed.
Soules was then charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash.
Attorneys for Soules say the charges against him aren't warranted because Soules called 9-1-1...
They say he followed state law -- and offered quote "reasonable assistance at the crash scene"
Despite that, Soules has a preliminary hearing set for may 9th.