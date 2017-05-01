First day of May brings several inches of snow to western Siouxl - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

First day of May brings several inches of snow to western Siouxland

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
WAUSA, NE (KTIV) -

Though it turned into a very nice afternoon with a lot of sunshine, the first day of May started very differently in western Siouxland.

After a very wet Sunday the snow began in earnest overnight and continued into the early morning hours.

Residents of Bloomfield, Nebraska woke up to seven inches of snow on the ground.

Wausa had plenty of the wet heavy snow as well.

School was canceled as a result but that wasn't the only problem the snow created.

"The tree branches were just hanging down, a lot of tree branches broke all over town. Some whole trees went down, some bad ones anyway." said Bob Block, Block Tree Cutting Service.

As temperatures warmed in the afternoon much of the snow melted aiding in the clean up effort.

