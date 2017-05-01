Siouxland's wintry weather moving out

Many of us woke up to some morning snow in the region but it depended upon where you lived as to how much you were affected.

Western Siouxland easily got the most snow with as much as 7 inches falling in Bloomfield, NE.

The vast majority of us had much less, however, including just a trace here at KTIV.

The rain and snow is moving onto the northeast meaning we'll clear out our skies a bit tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

We'll get to enjoy the sun Tuesday which will also allow highs to go into the low 60s.

A chance of some rain and thundershowers will return on Wednesday as highs stay in the low 60s.

Then our weather pattern quiets down significantly with dry conditions expected into the weekend.

Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 60s before 70 becomes possible on Friday and low to mid 70s should be widespread in the area by Saturday.

It looks like our patience will finally pay off with some nice weather