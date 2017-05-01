Ron Demers visits Sioux Center Christian 3rd grade

Ron Demers visited the 3rd grade class at Sioux Center Christian School in Sioux Center, IA on Tuesday.
Ron says they were a great group of kids that have been studying weather and already knew a lot about the science behind weather.
Thanks to Rich Koele for the great pictures.
The attorneys representing Chris Soules filed a motion to have the charge against him dropped, Monday morning.
