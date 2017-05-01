Storm Lake restaurant wins Iowa's best burger

It's a fierce competition for the best burger in Iowa.

Monday, a Storm Lake restaurant was awarded the honor.

"This is very good. Best burger in town," said Trudy Schroeder, an Alta, Iowa resident.

That may be an understatement since the popular burger at Smokin' Hereford BBQ was just ranked best in the state.

"I'm here about twice a week," said Bob Bauer, a Storm Lake, Iowa resident. "I work with a lot of clients and when we go out to lunch this burger can't be beat."

"This place is awesome and we love the burger," said Paisley, daughter of a Smokin' Hereford BBQ co-owner.

So what makes these half pound burgers so special?

"It's one of a kind," said Jennifer Hustedt, co-owner of Smokin' Hereford BBQ. "It stands alone. You don't even need toppings because it is the whole steer ground together. So, the taste is unbelievable."

Another thing that makes the burgers special is that you can get them just the way you like them.

But the Hereford burger wasn't always the top item on the menu.

In fact, it wasn't on the menu officially until owners saw how popular it was as a weekly special.

"It's so good that it's hard to pass up," said Hustedt. "So, we'd love to have anybody and everybody come join, be a part of our heard and give the burger a try."

Since it's inception, people keep coming back for more.

"This is the second time I've had it," said Schroeder. "First time I had it I did vote for them because it was so good."

This is the eighth year the Iowa Cattleman's Association and the Iowa Beef Industry Council have teamed up to sponsor the contest.

Iowans submitted more than 9,200 nominations representing nearly 500 restaurants.