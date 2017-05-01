Northwestern's Van Ginkel invited to 49'ers mini-camp - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Northwestern's Van Ginkel invited to 49'ers mini-camp

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
ORANGE CITY, IA (KTIV) -

The San Francisco 49'ers picked two Iowa Hawkeyes in last week's draft, C.J. Beathard and George Kittle. Another Iowan is headed West, via free agency, and he's from Siouxland.

Northwestern College defensive lineman Sam Van Ginkel will be at the Niners mini-camp this weekend.

The Western Christian product was a two-time, NAIA first-team All-American. Van Ginkel led the GPAC with 11 sacks this pas season. He ends his career with a school-record -- and GPAC record -- 39 sacks.

