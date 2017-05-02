Branstad says he'll uphold American values if confirmed as the a - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Branstad says he'll uphold American values if confirmed as the ambassador to China

Posted:
Iowa Governor Terry Branstad was on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning as his confirmation hearing to be the next U.S. Ambassador to China began.

In his opening statement before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Governor Branstad talked about upholding American values in China.

And he said he would uphold a Trump Administration mission of working toward trade policies that would put the American worker first.

The Iowa governor acknowledged that trade policies aren't the only thing he'll be focused on as the ambassador to China. 

Governor Terry Branstad, the China ambassador nominee said, "If confirmed as ambassador I will work every day to represent American values to the leadership of China and the Chinese people at large - values that include upholding human rights for all, and a free and open market, a rules based order in the oceans surrounding China, and the importance of free press."

