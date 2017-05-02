Trucks haul beer out of Whiteclay, NE

A Nebraska village blamed for fueling alcohol-related problems on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation has become a virtual ghost town as mental health and substance abuse advocates arrive to help people.

Beer trucks showed up Monday morning in Whiteclay, Nebraska and began collecting beer from the stores which lost their liquor licenses.

"I think this is the beginning of the end, the days of the old Whiteclay are numbered," Bruce Bonfluer said.

Bruce Bonfluer has lived in Whiteclay for 14 years he is the director for Lacota Hope Ministers.

He is hopeful this is a new chapter for the town of nine people.

Monday morning cases of beer were loaded case after case onto trucks and taken away.

"To see beer loaded onto the trucks instead of off is, it is surreal," Bonfluer said.

While some are relived to see the beer leave others have concerns.

"If an alcoholic wants a drink, they will go somewhere else to get it, the state needs to realize they need to serve the people, not control them, it won't stop the problem, it will just move the problem," Anna Jansen, a Rushville resident said.

Bonfluer says he isn't concerned over mare cars being on the roads.

"If the existing law enforcement and government do their parts to keep us safe on the roads, we shouldn't notice any kind of big increase in that," Bonfluer said.

Activists and former tribe leaders were passionately calling for the stores to close down for good.

"I believe that is not hyperbole to say tens of thousands of the Lakota relatives, left this side too early because of places like this," Frank LaMere, Siouxland Native American activist said.

With a pending appeal from the Attorney General's office everyone is waiting to see if the stores will ever sell alcohol again.

"They all indicated to us back months us that they are ready to get out, they want to do something else," Bonfluer said.