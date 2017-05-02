Ag Secretary announces new USDA rules for school lunches

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced new rules for school lunches that reverse some elements of former First Lady Michelle Obama's healthy eating initiative.



Perdue visited Catoctin Elementary in Virginia Monday, where he ate lunch with fifth graders before announcing the USDA's new rules.



Perdue said the rules were designed to give schools more flexibility.



Schools won't have to cut the sale in children's meals and won't need to provide whole grains. Schools can also replace non-fat milk with 1 percent.



Sonny Perdue, Agriculture Secretary said, "As much as these hard working professionals do we want to give them the flexibility to make them not only nutritious but palatable so the kids want to come and enjoy a great school meal."

Perdue said, "But we all know meals can't be nutritious if they aren't consumed, if they are put in the trash. And that's really where we've got to balance the nutritional aspect, the salt content and the whole grain content with palatability."



Companies that sell food to schools had lobbied against the stricter rules.



The new rules go into effect in the 2017-2018 school year.