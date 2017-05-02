Sunshine is back in Siouxland, but for how long??

After quite the wintry start to the workweek, conditions will be much improved for our Tuesday given more sunshine and warming temps. Even with NW flow, warmer temps will be able to mix down to the surface allowing highs to top out in the mid 60s under partly cloudy conditions. Clouds will be back on the increase tonight though as a wave of moisture begins to approach the region. We could see a few showers developing late tonight but the best shot at some showers and storms arrives tomorrow. The best chance for seeing a couple scattered storms will be tomorrow afternoon.

That system quickly moves east Wednesday night with a ridge of high pressure starting to build in on its heals. This will quiet our weather pattern down significantly with highs on the upswing right into this weekend. Abundant sunshine will be seen from Thursday through Sunday with highs climbing into and staying in the 70s Friday into the next week. A few more clouds move in Monday but we're still looking at a fair amount of sunshine. Our next shot at moisture looks to arrive Tuesday as a frontal boundary begins to swing through the Plains.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer