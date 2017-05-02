Wet, cold weather affects spring planting in South Dakota

South Dakota farmers trying to get their crops in the ground had to deal with wet and unseasonably cold weather over the past week.

The Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that parts of the state saw rain, snow and ice.

Planting of small grains crops is still ahead of the average pace. Corn seeding is behind average.

South Dakota's winter wheat crop is rated 54 percent in good to excellent condition.

In the ranching community, calving is 83 percent done and lambing is 91 percent complete. Stock water supplies are 89 percent adequate to surplus, and hay supplies are 78 percent in those categories.