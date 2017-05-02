VIDEO: Crews work to clean up corn spill after semitrailer rolls in Minnesota

A busy highway in eastern Minnesota was closed for hours Tuesday as crews worked to clean up a massive corn spill.



According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation around 8 o'clock this morning a semitrailer rolled onto its side on Highway 169 near the city of Jordan.



The rollover caused the truck to spill its load of corn closing the highway in both directions.



It took crews more than three hours to clean-up the corn and upright the truck.



No word on whether or not the driver of the truck was injured in the accident.