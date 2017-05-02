Danielle Davis is a true mid-westerner. She comes to Siouxland from Chicago. She graduated from Columbia College Chicago and spent two years working for a TV station in the U.P. (Upper Peninsula)/Michigan.

She loves outdoor activities like hiking and skiing, but in summer you can find her on the tennis courts and playing basketball very badly. She also likes curling up and reading a good mystery novel.

The only things she likes better than reporting is traveling and looks forward to visiting Australia, Greece and climbing Machu Picchu in Peru.

She is excited to explore Siouxland, email her any interesting out-of-the-box stories.



Email Danielle at dddavis@ktiv.com and follow Danielle on Twitter: @DanielleKTIV4