Kimberly Woo

Kimberly joined the KTIV family in October 2016 as a morning news producer.

Originally from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, this “big city girl” has fallen head over heels with the beauty, simplicity and characteristics of this corny land called Iowa. Kimberly moved to America in 2012 as an international transfer student to complete her education at Iowa State University. The Iowa State Cyclone graduated in August 2016 with a B.S. in Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in Performing Arts.

Broadcast journalism became her passion after her first visit to a television station when she was a freshman at Sunway University in her hometown. As she watched the entire process of how a television segment was put together during her visit, she was amazed by the amount of work and effort that was required to produce a single show. It was not an easy process, but it was all worth it, as the smiles on everyone’s faces afterward proved to her. From that day on, she knew that broadcast journalism was for her because she wanted to be part of a crew that uses their individual skills to produce a show that informs the public.

After transferring to Iowa State University as a sophomore, she found my niche in news producing through her classes at Iowa State and her experiences working for student media, including ISUtv, the Iowa State Daily and Ethos Magazine. At ISUtv, she had the opportunity to serve as the assistant producer and later, executive producer, where she found herself working in a smaller scale newsroom, which resembled the station she observed in Kuala Lumpur. This experience made her realize how much she enjoys news producing and want to pursue it as a career.

Prior to joining KTIV, Kimberly completed an internship in Rochester, Minnesota, with KTTC-TV, which is also a station owned by Quincy Media. At KTTC-TV, she was on the news team with heavier training in news producing. She also got the opportunity to write stories, shoot videos and sound bites, edited and also got to produce a week of the station's two-hour morning show.

As a journalist, Kimberly aims to be a reliable source, having a credible and positive reputation, producing high quality works as she upholds the highest journalistic standards.



Email Kimberly at kwoo@ktiv.com.