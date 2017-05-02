CENTSABLE HEALTH: Avocados

Avocados provide nearly 20 essential nutrients and are part of a health healthy diet, but did you know that peeling the skin from your avocados instead of scooping out the flesh saves more nutrients? The dark green flesh near the skin has been found to contain higher carotenoids than the lighter colored flesh – meaning more antioxidants in each slice.

How to prep an avocado:

Gently squeeze avocado in the palm of your hand. Ripe, ready-to-eat avocados will yield to gentle pressure.

Cut the avocado in quarters lengthwise, going around the pit.

Separate the quarters.

Peel each segment, starting from the tip.

Peeling saves more of the dark green flesh than the traditional scooping method.

Enjoy!

12 Ways to Use Avocados:

1. Mash and spread on toast

2. Add diced avocados to eggs or omelets

3. Top baked potatoes mashed avocado, lime juice, salt and pepper

4. Toss on a salad

5. Stuff avocado halves with brown rice, olives and bleu cheese

6. Top whole grain crackers with thinly sliced avocados and smoked salmon

7. Combine with berries, apples, and mango chunks for a fruit salad