Kaitlan Huggenberger

Kaitlan is a graduate from Akron-Westfield. After graduating in 2009, she attended Western Iowa Tech to pursue Early Childhood Education. With this degree, she taught preschool and worked with children on the autism spectrum.

Kaitlan and her husband, Kevin, recently moved back to Siouxland from Davenport, Iowa. In Davenport, her husband graduated from Palmer Chiropractic College in October 2016. They purchased a house in Merrill, where they are currently located.

Kaitlan's hobbies include: golf, taking walks with our dog Bentley, coloring, and craft work.

She is excited and honored to start her career as an Account Executive with KTIV.



Call Kaitlan today, at 712-226-5460 or email her at khuggenberger@ktiv.com.