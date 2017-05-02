Police search for suspect after credit union robbery in Sioux City

Sioux City police said the bank is temporarily closed all day today.

Police continue searching for a suspect who robbed the Municipal Credit Union on Fairmount Street in Sioux City this afternoon.

Sergeant Ryan Bertrand with the Sioux City Police Department said the robbery took place at 11:24 a.m. at the Municipal Credit Union, located at 103 Fairmount Street.

Bertrand said the suspect displayed a weapon during the robbery and got away with "property."

No one was injured during the incident.

Bertrand said the suspect is described as an African-American man, 6' tall and wearing a dark hoody and light colored pants.

After the robbery, the suspect then fled on foot and initially got into a vehicle.

Bertrand said that vehicle has since been abandoned in the Greenville area.

Call 712-258-TIPS if you have information regarding this incident.

Bertrand says he does not believe the suspect is a threat to the community.

Authorities said the bank will be closed the remainder of the day.

