UPDATE: Suspect in Municipal Credit Union robbery identified

UPDATE:

Sioux City Police have identified a suspect in the robbery of the Municipal Credit Union this morning.

21-year old Joshua Webbs has been identified as a suspect, and an arrest warrant for First Degree Robbery has been issued.

The incident is still under investigation.

PREVIOUSLY:

Sergeant Ryan Bertrand with the Sioux City Police Department said the robbery took place at 11:24 a.m. at the Municipal Credit Union, located at 103 Fairmount Street.

Bertrand said the suspect displayed a weapon during the robbery and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during the incident.

Bertrand said the suspect is described as an African-American man, 6' tall and wearing a dark hoody and light colored pants.

After the robbery, the suspect then fled on foot and initially got into a vehicle.

Bertrand said that vehicle has since been abandoned in the Greenville area.

Call 712-258-TIPS if you have information regarding this incident.

Bertrand says he does not believe the suspect is a threat to the community.

Authorities said the bank will be closed the remainder of the day.

Police say the suspect fled by foot then got into a vehicle and abandoned it in the Greenville area of Sioux City. — Tiffany Lane (@TiffanyKTIV4) May 2, 2017

Police continue searching for a suspect who robbed the Municipal Credit Union on Fairmount Street in Sioux City this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/um3eBilXlJ — Tiffany Lane (@TiffanyKTIV4) May 2, 2017

Police searching day care at 401 Paxton St. Detectives took two subjects inside the day care in for questioning. pic.twitter.com/h2FPX4mm2J — Mason Mauro (@MasonMauroKTIV4) May 2, 2017

