UPDATE: Suspect in Municipal Credit Union robbery identified

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
UPDATE:
Sioux City Police have identified a suspect in the robbery of the Municipal Credit Union this morning.
21-year old Joshua Webbs has been identified as a suspect, and an arrest warrant for First Degree Robbery has been issued.
The incident is still under investigation.
PREVIOUSLY:
Sergeant Ryan Bertrand with the Sioux City Police Department said the robbery took place at 11:24 a.m. at the Municipal Credit Union, located at 103 Fairmount Street.
Bertrand said the suspect displayed a weapon during the robbery and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was injured during the incident.
Bertrand said the suspect is described as an African-American man, 6' tall and wearing a dark hoody and light colored pants.
After the robbery, the suspect then fled on foot and initially got into a vehicle.
Bertrand said that vehicle has since been abandoned in the Greenville area.
Call 712-258-TIPS if you have information regarding this incident.
Bertrand says he does not believe the suspect is a threat to the community.
Authorities said the bank will be closed the remainder of the day.
KTIV has crews on scene and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.