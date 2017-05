The same system that worked through Siouxland Wednesday is now causing problems for New York state.

More than 40-thousand customers are without power after powerful thunderstorms rolled across upstate New York Monday night.

You can see this ominous shelf cloud rolling out ahead of a storm as it moved into the Syracuse area last night.

Storms packing high winds roared through... bringing down trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service will investigate whether a tornado touched down in Chenango and Otsego Counties.

No injuries have been reported from the storms.