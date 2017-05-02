Morningside softball team to host GPAC & NAIA tournaments

Another year, another GPAC softball title for the Morningside women. The Mustangs will carry the top seed into this weekend's conference tournament after winning their seventh regular season title in 12 years. Morningside has already secured a berth to the NAIA opening round as conference champs.

The Mustangs were second in the conference in hitting, batting .326 as a team. But the pitching has again been key. Morningside allowed a league-low 69 earned runs, exactly half of the next closest team. Mustang ace Rachel Henks led the GPAC with a 1.66 earned run average and A.J. Medinger also has an ERA under two.

"We're just spinning the ball really well and mixing it up, and A.J. backs me up and I back her up," said Henks. "The other pitchers come in when they need. We're all stepping up when we need to."

"Good teams get better all the time," said head coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann. "That's what we have to continue to do, is keep pushing and fine-tuning some things. Cleaning up defense, working hard every out, doing those things, and keeping the pedal down."

Morningside opens the GPAC Tournament on Friday, taking on Doane at noon. Dordt and Northwestern play at 10:00 am.