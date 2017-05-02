Rain chances return Wednesday

After seven straight days with highs in the 40s and 50s, it was nice to see highs get back into the 60s for most of us today and we did it with lots of sunshine.

The clear skies don't stick around for long as clouds will be on the increase tonight and by tomorrow we'll have a chance of some showers and maybe a couple of thunderstorms with some of the best chances being in the afternoon into the evening.

We not only dry back out by Thursday but we go right back to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

Our warming will continue on Friday when highs get back into the low 70s with 70s then continuing through the weekend and into early next week with lots of sunshine.