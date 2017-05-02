Deputy Mark Burbridge remembered by friends in Denison, IA

One of the deputies shot at the Pottawattamie County, Iowa Jail has died due to his injuries.

One of the deputies shot at the Pottawattamie County, Iowa Jail has died due to his injuries.

Sheriff releases name of Pottawattamie County, Iowa deputy who died in incident at jail

Sheriff releases name of Pottawattamie County, Iowa deputy who died in incident at jail

Friends of Deputy Burbridge say he always knew how to light up a room with his smile and upbeat personality.

His passion for law enforcement made him a great deputy and he's already greatly missed.

At just 43-years-old Deputy Mark Burbridge has touched the lives of so many people.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy spent part of his career in Siouxland.

From 2001 until 2005, Burbridge served the people of Denison.

His brothers in blue are remembering him for his bubbly personality.

"Sometimes when we get into those daily, what I want to say, stressful situations, Mark could always bring you out of that because he was the kind of guy that could just turn you around from a depression day to a happier day, that was the way mark was" says Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler.

Burbridge had a sense of humor that could make everyone laugh.

He was even known to play a prank or two.

"One of the dispatchers told me that one of the officers had fallen asleep one time in the car and Mark had parked out front here and left him sitting in the car sleeping. Mark always had something going on in his mind. He always had a smile on his face and he was great to be around" says Greg Miller with Crawford County Emergency Management.

His passion for law enforcement was felt by everyone around him.

Burbridge loved his line of work and serving the people.

"Mark was the kind of guy that I as sheriff would have been honored to have hired. You know, I wasn't the sheriff at the time he left but you know that's the kind of guy that our officers look up to" says Steinkuehler.