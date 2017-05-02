Four-year-old injured in accident with police officer in Santee, - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Four-year-old injured in accident with police officer in Santee, NE

Posted:
SANTEE, NE (KTIV) -

A four-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a police officer yesterday in Santee, Nebraska.

The Knox County Sheriff says the child rode a bike down a steep driveway and into the path of Officer William Blevins.

Blevins is with the Santee Sioux Tribal Police Department.

Both the child and the officer's view was blocked by shrubs.

No ticket will be issued to the officer.

The child did go by medical helicopter to a hospital in Sioux Falls to get treated for a leg injury and a cut to his head.

Their name isn't being released yet.

The Nebraska State Patrol also helped out with the investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.