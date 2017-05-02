Four-year-old injured in accident with police officer in Santee, NE

A four-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a police officer yesterday in Santee, Nebraska.

The Knox County Sheriff says the child rode a bike down a steep driveway and into the path of Officer William Blevins.

Blevins is with the Santee Sioux Tribal Police Department.

Both the child and the officer's view was blocked by shrubs.

No ticket will be issued to the officer.

The child did go by medical helicopter to a hospital in Sioux Falls to get treated for a leg injury and a cut to his head.

Their name isn't being released yet.

The Nebraska State Patrol also helped out with the investigation.