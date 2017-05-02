Injured Pottawattamie County deputy has ties to Siouxland police force

The other deputy involved in the incident in Council Bluffs also has ties to Siouxland.

Deputy Pat Morgan was also shot and is in stable condition at a hospital.

Officials say he served with the Spencer, Iowa Police Department from 1981 until 2003.

Previous story from the Associated Press on deputy shooting:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An inmate accused of killing a sheriff's deputy and injuring another during his western Iowa jail escape faces a hearing in Nebraska, where he was captured.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says Wesley Correa-Carmenaty will appear in an Omaha court Wednesday to face charges of kidnapping, fleeing to avoid arrest, and two weapons counts.

Kleine said Tuesday that he will drop those charges if Correa-Carmenaty agrees to be extradited to Iowa to face more serious charges, including murder in the shooting death of Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Burbridge.

Iowa authorities say Correa-Carmenaty shot Burbridge and Deputy Pat Morgan on Monday, then stole a van to break out of Pottawattamie County Jail. Police say he stole another vehicle and kidnapped the driver before driving to Omaha, where he was apprehended.

