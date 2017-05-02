Baseball field in Siouxland features major league accommodations

As the temperatures warm up the boys of summer come out to play.



One Nebraska town, known as the baseball capitol of Nebraska, hosts numerous tournaments each year.



One of the major reasons Wakefield is considered a baseball town is because of Eaton Field where events take place still to this day.



The park has a long history in town.



It was built in 1943.



"The baseball field had been down by the railroad tracks and they had to move it. Fred Solomon and Wilbur Peterson were the two people who thought it would be neat to build it into this hill side and it was a good idea." said Paul Eaton, Eaton Field caretaker.



Eaton says his family, who the park is named after, has a long history of involvement with the field.



"My dad was an avid baseball fan and player. He planted a lot of the original trees then and was involved in trying to lay out the ball field and this part of the park." said Eaton.



One of the main attractions to the park are the historic seats from stadiums around the country.



The first seats installed were from Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha, the home of the College World Series for many years.



"Since then we've added seats from Busch Stadium in St. Louis and Milwaukee County Stadium and Atlanta County Stadium. Then some of the favorites are the Yankee seats we put in last year and we have Wrigley Field seats." said Eaton.



All of the seats have been bought with money pulled in from fundraisers and grants.



"That project has kind of been on hold while we've been working on renovating the fields and working on the park but I think now we'll get back to putting in more of those seats if we can find them." said Eaton.



The renovation project began in 2011 and includes upgrading the grandstands.



Eaton, a longtime teacher in town, says the upkeep of the field through the years has been a group effort.



"When you're working in the field and you're a volunteer, you sometimes wonder why you're putting so much time into it. All you have to do is think back to some great people who have been involved. We've had great fan support and over the fifty years that I've been involved with it the support from the community has been really really strong." said Paul Eaton, Eaton Field caretaker.



The love for America's pastime continues bringing people together.