Students honored at annual "Senior Celebration"

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
Siouxland students were recognized for their hard work Tuesday evening.

It was part of the Sioux City NAACP, Northwest Area Education Agency and OURS Parent Group's annual "Senior Celebration".

Fourteen seniors from Sioux City Community Schools were recognized for their academic accomplishments.

This year's theme was "dare to soar."

"Our hope tonight is that these students will be encouraged, know that they are appreciated, and go to college, follow their dreams and know that they can make a difference in the world and that education is the key," said Susan Fenceroy, the chairperson for the event. 

The celebration included poetry, words of encouragement and certificates being handed out to the students.

The keynote speaker was KTIV reporter Danielle Davis.

