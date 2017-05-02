Third teenager charged with arson after fire destroyed one of the bridges of Madison County

A third teenager is now charged with setting the arson fire that destroyed the historic Cedar Bridge in Madison County last month.

19-year-old Alivia Marie Bergmann was arrested on Tuesday in South Carolina and charged with Second Degree Arson and First Degree Criminal Mischief. The Cedar Bridge was destroyed by an arson fire early on the morning of Saturday, April 15th.

17-year-old Alex Hoff of West Des Moines and 18-year-old Joel Davis of Norwalk are both charged with Second Degree Arson as well in the investigation. Madison County Sheriff Jason Barnes says social media posts referencing burning bridges helped lead them to Hoff. Both Hoff and Davis have admitted to buying gasoline and pouring it on the bridge.

Both Hoff and Davis visited the bridge hours after the fire was extinguished. Channel 13’s Jared Giottonini spoke with Hoff about the fire at the scene. You can watch that interview here.

Bergmann is now being held in South Carolina awaiting extradition back to Iowa. Authorities say they don’t expect any more arrests in the case.

This is the second time in 15 years that the bridge has been destroyed by an arson fire. No arrests have been made in the 2002 fire. Authorities say these two fires are not related.