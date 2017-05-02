UPDATE: Teen confesses to Madison County arson

UPDATE: February 5, 2018

Joel Davis has confessed to playing a part in the arson of an iconic bridge in Madison County, Iowa

Davis pleaded guilty today to arson in the second degree. He also admitted to taking part in starting the fire that destroyed Cedar Bridge.

Now, the charge of criminal mischief in the first degree against Davis will be dismissed. the 18-year-old will be required to pay restitution and testify against co-defendant Alexander Hoff.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

In a similar plea agreement, 19-year-old Alivia Bergmann admitted to her role in the fire and is required to pay restitution and testify against Hoff.

The original Cedar Bridge also was destroyed by fire in 2002. A picture of the bridge is on the cover of the novel "The Bridges of Madison County."

PREVIOUS:

A third teenager is now charged with setting the arson fire that destroyed the historic Cedar Bridge in Madison County last month.

19-year-old Alivia Marie Bergmann was arrested on Tuesday in South Carolina and charged with Second Degree Arson and First Degree Criminal Mischief. The Cedar Bridge was destroyed by an arson fire early on the morning of Saturday, April 15.

17-year-old Alex Hoff of West Des Moines and 18-year-old Joel Davis of Norwalk are both charged with Second Degree Arson as well in the investigation. Madison County Sheriff Jason Barnes says social media posts referencing burning bridges helped lead them to Hoff. Both Hoff and Davis have admitted to buying gasoline and pouring it on the bridge.

Both Hoff and Davis visited the bridge hours after the fire was extinguished. Channel 13’s Jared Giottonini spoke with Hoff about the fire at the scene. You can watch that interview here.

Bergmann is now being held in South Carolina awaiting extradition back to Iowa. Authorities say they don’t expect any more arrests in the case.

This is the second time in 15 years that the bridge has been destroyed by an arson fire. No arrests have been made in the 2002 fire. Authorities say these two fires are not related.