Prosecution fires back in the Chris Soules case

Prosecutors call a motion to dismiss charges against former Bachelor star Chris Soules, "premature".

Authorities say he left the scene after his truck rear-ended a man on a tractor last week.

That man later died.

Prosecutors say Soules was not clear about the facts surrounding the deadly crash including how intoxicated he was at the time.

The prosecution also says his truck was spotted at a convenience store buying alcohol that was later found at the scene.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The attorneys representing Chris Soules filed a motion to have the charge against him dropped, Monday morning.

Soules, who became well known for starring in "The Bachelor," was involved in a deadly crash last Monday night in Buchanan County.

Investigators say his truck ran into the back of a tractor, driven by Kenny Mosher.

Mosher was killed.

Soules was then charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Attorneys for Soules say the charges against him aren't warranted because Soules called 9-1-1.

They say he followed state law -- and offered quote "reasonable assistance at the crash scene"

Despite that, Soules has a preliminary hearing set for may 9.