Briar Cliff sweeps Hastings to grab spot in GPAC tourney

Briar Cliff kept their season alive with a sweep of Hastings on Tuesday.

Briar Cliff beat Hastings 5-2 and 4-3 to earn the eighth and final spot in the Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball tournament.

The Chargers finish tied with Doane with a conference record of 11-17, but Briar Cliff keeps their season alive by owning the tie-breaker.

"It's great to extend the season. That's always your goal is to make the postseason and see what you can do when you get there," said Briar Cliff head coach Boyd Pitkin. "We're there so we'll see what can happen. We have to do the little things right offensively, we did that today. We have to pitch it and we did that today."

The Chargers will visit top-seeded Concordia on Thursday.

**********

2017 GPAC Baseball Tournament Brackets

Concordia Bracket
--Thursday, May 4, 2017

Game #1 – (4) Hastings (26-22, 15-13) vs. (5) Mount Marty (20-26, 14-14) – 3 pm
Game #2 – (1) Concordia (30-19, 19-9) vs. (8) Briar Cliff (18-32, 11-17) – 6 pm

--Friday, May 5, 2017
Game #3 – Winner Game #1 vs. Winner Game #2 – Noon  
Game #4 – Loser Game #1 vs. Loser Game #2 – 3pm
Game #5 – Winner Game #4 vs. Loser Game #3 – 6pm

--Saturday, May 6, 2017
Game #6 – Winner Game #3 vs. Winner Game #5 – Noon
Game #7 – If necessary (Game #6 winner/loser) – 3pm

Midland Bracket
--Thursday, May 5, 2017

Game #1 – (3) Morningside (33-20, 18-10) vs. (6) Dordt (21-24, 14-14) – 3pm
Game #2 – (2) Midland (36-18, 18-10) vs. (7) Dakota Wesleyan (17-29, 12-16) – 6pm

--Friday, May 6, 2017
Game #3 – Winner Game #1 vs. Winner Game #2 – Noon  
Game #4 – Loser Game #1 vs. Loser Game #2 – 3pm
Game #5 – Winner Game #4 vs. Loser Game #3 – 6pm

--Saturday, May 7, 2017
Game #6 – Winner Game #3 vs. Winner Game #5 – Noon
Game #7 – If necessary (Game #6 winner/loser) – 3pm
 
GPAC Baseball Championship Game – Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Game #8 – Concordia Bracket Winner vs. Midland Bracket Winner (at highest seed)
3pm (no lights) or 6pm (lights)

Note - There is no 10-run rule in postseason

