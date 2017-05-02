A memorial fund has been set up to benefit the family of fallen - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A memorial fund has been set up to benefit the family of fallen deputy Mark Burbridge.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WHO-TV) -

Deputy Burbridge, a 12-year veteran of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Department, was shot and killed by an escaped inmate on Monday. he left behind a wife and three children.

Donations to the family can be made to the Mark Burbridge Memorial Fund at any Treynor State Bank location. The banks can be found in Council Bluffs, Treynor, Macedonia, Atlantic, and Corning, Iowa.

Anyone wishing to make an online donation can send money through PayPal or through email to markburbridge7810@gmail.com.

The Treynor State Bank locations and PayPal account are the only donation venues that have been approved by Deputy Burbridge's family.
A memorial is also growing outside the Pottawattamie County Jail as people leave flowers in memory of the fallen deputy.

Information regarding visitation and memorial services are still pending.

The Sheriff's Office says Deputy Pat Morgan, who was also injured during the incident, remains hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery.
 

