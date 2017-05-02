Perfect conditions for Western Valley Conference track meet

The Iowa state track meet starts May 18 in Des Moines and the qualifying meets are May 11. So, athletes should be at their peak right now and were looking for good performances at the Western Valley Conference meet.

In the girls 400 meter dash, Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto's Jordyn Pester took first place.

The home team, Lawton-Bronson, had a pair of winners. A.J. Lefler anchored the 4-by-200 meter relay to a victory. And the Eagles' Nathan Kneifl took home the 110 meter hurdles in 16.29 seconds.

KP-WC's Alec Still won the boys 400 meters and 800 meter. The Iowa Hawkeye commit was happy with his conference titles.

"I wasn't going for a record or anything tonight," said Still. "I just came out, tried to get my team some points, run a good race, and that's how it went. We've got a good tradition at KP-WC. I'm just trying to carry it on."

In other girls races, MVAO's Morgan Todd won the girls 800 meter run.