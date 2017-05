Another popular bowling alley in Siouxland is up for sale.

Rush Werks off of Singing Hills Boulevard and Highway 75 is up for sale, according to a listing on Century 21's website.

The bowling alley and Clyde's Grill and Pub is listed at 1-point-8 million dollars.

The listing comes as the Plaza Bowl off Hamilton Boulevard closed its doors Tuesday after nearly 60 years in business.