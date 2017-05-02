Drug Buy Back event nets 550 pounds of prescription drugs - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Drug Buy Back event nets 550 pounds of prescription drugs

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

550 pounds!

That's the amount of unwanted, unused and expired prescription drugs Sioux City Police collected during last weekend's "Drug Take Back" event.

Sioux Cityans could drop off those medications at seven sites across town.

Police say turning in the drugs ensures that they will be disposed of properly, and won't fall into the wrong hands

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.