Escaped inmate faces kidnapping, fleeing charges in Nebraska

OMAHA, NE (AP) -

An inmate accused of killing a sheriff's deputy and injuring another during his western Iowa jail escape faces a hearing in Nebraska, where he was captured.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says Wesley Correa-Carmenaty will appear in an Omaha court Wednesday to face charges of kidnapping, fleeing to avoid arrest, and two weapons counts.

Kleine said Tuesday that he will drop those charges if Correa-Carmenaty agrees to be extradited to Iowa to face more serious charges, including murder in the shooting death of Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Burbridge.

Iowa authorities say Correa-Carmenaty shot Burbridge and Deputy Pat Morgan on Monday, then stole a van to break out of Pottawattamie County Jail. Police say he stole another vehicle and kidnapped the driver before driving to Omaha, where he was apprehended.

