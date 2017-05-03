AERIALS: Missouri flooding - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

AERIALS: Missouri flooding

Already feeling the effects of historic flooding, parts of eastern Missouri continue to get more rain Wednesday morning.

These pictures are from St. Louis County where days of rain have flooded hundreds of roadways, homes and businesses.

The rising water has gotten so bad, the Missouri Department of Transportation has been forced to shut down a number of major interstates and highways forcing commuters to find alternative routes.

Officials say most of the major roadways are not expected to reopen until late in the week after the water recedes and crews can inspect the pavement and bridges to insure their safety.

Authorities expect the flooding to only get worse as rivers crest in coming days.

