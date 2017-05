Dawn was born and raised in the small town of Leipsic, Ohio located in Northwest Ohio. She graduated from Owens Community College with a degree in Sales and Marketing.

Dawn moved to Iowa in 2006 and now she calls Schaller, Iowa my home. Dawn is married to John have 5 children Marcus, Nathan, Brianna, Ben and Brady and a grandchild, Emmett.

Hobbies include camping, hiking, traveling and spending time with family and friends.



Call Dawn at 712-226-5463 or email Dawn.