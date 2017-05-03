It's going to be a gloomy day with chances for showers and storms

Yesterday finally brought some relief from the cold and gloomy conditions as temps climbed back into the 60s and we saw a lot more sunshine. It will be short lived though as we'll have a frontal boundary pushing through Siouxland today. That will bring the clouds and increase our shower/storm chance progressing into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s once again even with the cloud cover as we'll a fetch of southerly flow with us. The moisture moves out quickly this evening, with maybe a shower or storm early before clouds quickly clear out overnight.

This will help lows dip back into the low 40s with winds beginning to switch out the NW. A strong ridge of high pressure starts building in tomorrow, which will help temperatures start their upward trek. Highs will rise towards 70° tomorrow afternoon and continue to climb right into Saturday. Upper 70s are expected by the weekend under a beautiful, sunny sky so make sure you get outside and enjoy it! A few more clouds move in to start the workweek as warm front approaches the viewing area. This could spark up a spotty storm Monday afternoon but chances are slim. Tuesday and Wednesday look even warmer, thanks to the front with highs topping out near 80°!

Meteorologist T.J. Springer