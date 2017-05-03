Facebook to hire 3,000 to review videos of crime and suicide

Facebook says it will hire another 3,000 people to review videos and posts of crime and other questionable content following murders shown live on its site.



That's on top of the 4,500 people Facebook already has for such reviews.



The announcement comes from CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post Wednesday.



Facebook has been criticized recently for not doing enough to prevent videos - such as a murder in Cleveland and a killing of a baby in Thailand - from spreading on its service.



Videos and posts that glorify violence are against Facebook's rules. But in most cases they're only reviewed and possibly removed if users report them.



News reports and posts that condemn violence are allowed. This makes for a tricky balancing act for the company.