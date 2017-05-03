Strong storms and possibly a tornado cause damage in Pennsylvania

Trees down in Centre County after NWS believes an EF-1 tornado blew through.



What was likely a tornado has cause significant damage in Centre County, Pennsylvania.

Preliminary survey results indicate that damage Monday night near Rebersburg was caused by an EF-1 tornado, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

The NWS, based in State College, said there was approximately a "one-mile long path with more than 25 properties damaged."

The NWS said meteorologists are continuing to survey storm damage in Centre County.

Meanwhile, crews are working to restore power and clear fallen trees and branches.

Some roads are still under water.