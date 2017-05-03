Deputy Burbridge arrangements released

One of the deputies shot at the Pottawattamie County, Iowa Jail has died due to his injuries.

Sheriff releases name of Pottawattamie County, Iowa deputy who died in incident at jail

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office released the arrangements for Deputy Mark Burbridge:



Law Enforcement Visitation – Saturday, May 6

A law enforcement-only visitation will take place on Saturday, May 6th from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. Non-uniformed officers must bring law enforcement identification to be allowed entry.

Public Visitation – Sunday, May 7

There will be a public visitation for Deputy Burbridge on Sunday, May 7th from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The visitation will take place at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Community members are welcome to attend.

Memorial Service – Monday, May 8

Deputy Mark Burbridge will be honored on Monday, May 8th at 10:00 AM. The service will take place at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The Mid-America Center is located at 1 Arena Way in Council Bluffs.

The public is welcome to attend the service.

Funeral procession information is still being arranged. We will publish route information when it is finalized.



Deputy Burbridge was killed on Monday when Wesley Correa-Carmenaty was being transporting to the Council Bluffs jail when authorities said he managed to grab one of the deputies' guns and shoot them both, killing Deputy Burbridge.