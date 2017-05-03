Police search for man wanted as a material witness in ongoing ho - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Police search for man wanted as a material witness in ongoing homicide investigation in Florida

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Police Detective Nick Thompson said in a news release they are searching for a man wanted as a material witness in an ongoing homicide investigation in Miami/Dade, Florida. 

Police are looking for 57-year-old Rodolfo Berrio. He is also known as Rodolfo Berrio Sandoval.    

Anyone with information should call 712-258-TIPS. 

Detective Thompson said a person with information leading to the arrest of Berrio may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 from the Miami/Dade PD. All callers will remain anonymous. 

