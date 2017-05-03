Runaway pig evades capture

Indiana family's pet potbelly pig "Porkchop" has evaded capture since escaping from his new home several days ago.

In the sleepy bedroom community of Knightstown, Indiana, population just over 2,000, known best as the place where they filmed part of the movie "Hoosiers," another star is quickly rising and it's the stuff of small-town legends.

This one, though, has four legs and a snout.

"We have the most famous pig around now," said Miki Cole, laughing.

And you heard her right. Cole said "pig", as in potbelly pig. The one her husband brought home more than a week ago as a pet for the kids.

They call him "Porkchop."

"I wasn't too keen on the idea at first," said Cole.

Turns out neither was the family dog, Hank, who chased Porkchop away after just three days together.

"He went through our backfield and just took off and went towards the next country road over and nobody could catch him," said Cole.

Her husband chased the pig with a fishing net but couldn't catch him.

"That's kind of been a humorous joke, my husband with a fishing net chasing after the pig," Cole recalled, laughing some more.

She can't help it. Eight days later, this little piggie, hasn't come back home.

