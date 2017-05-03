BEWARE: If you get an email with a Google doc link, don't click it

Spam emails are spreading like wildfire across the area, and nationwide. If you see an email about opening a Google drive or Google doc, ignore it or you may be impacted next.

Our KTIV News 4 Newsroom is also seeing dozens of emails from school districts and home email accounts being sent to us.

If you open the email, hackers can get control of email, which may mean they can possibly get control of your Facebook, Twitter, or other accounts. It could also infect your computer or device with malware. It can also get a list of your contacts and continue to spread to other users and devices.

So the best thing you can do is delete the email unless you can guarantee it is from the person who sent it.

If you want to check any apps related to your Google account, you can go to myaccount.google.com, go to Sign-In and Security, then Connected Apps. Take a look at any of those apps and delete any that may be suspect or any you don't recognize. If you did get one of these emails, it might be a good idea to change your password as well.